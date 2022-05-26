BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $64.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

