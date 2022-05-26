Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.64. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.