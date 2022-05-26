Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.18. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.