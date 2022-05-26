BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

