BSCView (BSCV) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCView has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $39,318.75 and approximately $351.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 211.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.38 or 1.59675036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 397.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00500268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031689 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

