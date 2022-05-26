Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.76

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.76 and traded as high as C$46.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$46.35, with a volume of 175,225 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP.UN. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.46.

The company has a market cap of C$13.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.40%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

