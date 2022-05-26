Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 459,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

