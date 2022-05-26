Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $112.00

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

