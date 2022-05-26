Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $16.00

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.