Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $80.25

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,129,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. 30,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,073. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

