Brokerages Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,064. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

