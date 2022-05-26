Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Target Price at $79.85

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.85.

Several research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after acquiring an additional 954,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 397,253 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

