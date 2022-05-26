Brokerages Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price at $32.00

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. 62,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,392. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $493.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 14.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.