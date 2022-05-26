Brokerages Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Target Price at $29.50

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

CDMO stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.74 million, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $54,547.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,309 shares of company stock worth $352,347. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

