Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.69. Olin posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Olin stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Olin has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,557,793 shares of company stock worth $156,177,226 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Olin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.