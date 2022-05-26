Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to report sales of $403.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.80 million and the highest is $516.27 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.47. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,560. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

