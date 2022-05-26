Brokerages Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will announce $1.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $3.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $10.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25).

Several brokerages have issued reports on INM. Roth Capital cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.28. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.