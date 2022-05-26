Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 88,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

