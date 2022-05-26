Brokerages Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02).

EQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at about $14,009,000. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equillium by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $85.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.