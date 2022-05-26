Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Cactus reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,282 shares of company stock valued at $25,644,370 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Cactus stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

