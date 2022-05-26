Brokerages Expect Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atento’s earnings. Atento reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atento.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $5,900,000.

ATTO opened at $9.88 on Monday. Atento has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

