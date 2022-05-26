Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.35 Million

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will report $31.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $31.50 million. American Software reported sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $124.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.92. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,347. The company has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

