Brokerages Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. American Assets Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,849 shares of company stock worth $2,801,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.25. 152,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

