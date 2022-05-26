Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will report $23.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.23 million to $24.30 million. Joint posted sales of $20.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $99.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.32 million to $100.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.62 million, with estimates ranging from $114.43 million to $126.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Joint stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 533,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,847. Joint has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at $32,426,502.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 210,691 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

