Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $66,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,783,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,097,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,732,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 294,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

