Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $788.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to report $788.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $848.70 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $357.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matador Resources by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

