Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $46,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $31,795,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 199,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FirstCash by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,049 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.48. 220,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

