Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

EVOP opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,047,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 679,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after acquiring an additional 666,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 609,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

