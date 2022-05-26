Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $18.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.25 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.76. 10,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

