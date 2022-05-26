Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will announce $3.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $3.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 million to $14.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

APVO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. 79,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,484. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

