Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of BRMK opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,489 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

