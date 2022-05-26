BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 851 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Roku by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

ROKU stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

