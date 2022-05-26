BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,304 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.61.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

