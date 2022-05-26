BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after buying an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,349,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,245,000 after purchasing an additional 189,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

DRE opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

