BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Okta by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average of $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.04.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

