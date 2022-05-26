BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $326.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.12 and its 200 day moving average is $388.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.73 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

