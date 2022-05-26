BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

TSN opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

