BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 85,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after buying an additional 1,696,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,220,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after buying an additional 186,002 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,322 shares of company stock worth $1,516,240. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

