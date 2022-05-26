BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 363,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,701,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $132.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

