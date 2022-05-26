Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 18,597 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $73,830.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,721,998 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,332.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 44,877 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $179,059.23.

On Thursday, May 19th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 24,144 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $94,644.48.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 40,984 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $157,788.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $558,730.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

