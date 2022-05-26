BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.15. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
