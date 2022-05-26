BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244-$246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.32 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 2,311,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.15. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 61,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

