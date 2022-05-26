Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

A number of research firms have commented on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.47. 241,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,487. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.70.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

