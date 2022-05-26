Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 743,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Boqii alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Boqii by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boqii by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boqii by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Boqii by 1,237.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.28. Boqii has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Boqii shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 31st.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.