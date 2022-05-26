Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $32,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

