Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $32,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.