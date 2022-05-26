BOOM One Day Volume Reaches $79,110.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $2.65 million and $79,110.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,705 coins and its circulating supply is 777,967,972 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

