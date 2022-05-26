Bonded Finance (BOND) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,027.00

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002128 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

