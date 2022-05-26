BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $99.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 104,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

