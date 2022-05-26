Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.08

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

