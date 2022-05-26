BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

DHF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

